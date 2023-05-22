FARKE, ALBANIA, May 27, 2023 - 55th Rescue Squadron of Tucson, Arizona leaves Albania to continue support for Defender Europe 23. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multinational forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex, joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Maria Olea)
|05.27.2023
|05.28.2023 03:59
|7822397
|230527-A-CW168-1024
|6720x4480
|0 B
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|19
|2
