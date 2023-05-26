Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CW168 [Image 3 of 6]

    CW168

    FARKE, ALBANIA

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Maj. Maria Olea 

    206th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    FARKE, ALBANIA, May 27, 2023 – U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Jacob Cantu assigned to the 211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment trades patches with Capt. Gerald Baramuca of the Albanian Air Force. Trading patches has been a long standing method of building camaraderie and strengthening NATO partnerships. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multinational forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex, joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Maria Olea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 03:59
    Photo ID: 7822396
    VIRIN: 230527-A-CW168-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FARKE, AL
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW168 [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Maria Olea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CW168
    CW168
    CW168
    CW168
    CW168
    CW168

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Albania
    defendereurope
    immediateresponse
    knowyourdefender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT