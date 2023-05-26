Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF809 [Image 2 of 2]

    TF809

    FARKE, ALBANIA

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Church 

    206th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    FARKE, ALBANIA, May 27, 2023 – The 55th Rescue Squadron, out of Tucson, Arizona, prepares their HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters for extraction from Farke Air Base, Albanian, to move to their next training location in support of Defender Europe 2023. Maintaining a capable Allied presence in Europe strengthens our national security by ensuring our partner forces are trained to the highest standard. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multinational forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex, joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kevin Church)

