Farke, Albania May 27, 2023 – The 55th Rescue Squadron, out of Tucson, Arizona, takes off their HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters out of Farke Air Base to move to their next training location in support of Defender Europe 2023. Maintaining a capable Allied presence in Europe strengthens our national security by ensuring our partner forces are trained to the highest standard. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multinational forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex, joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kevin Church)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 03:24 Photo ID: 7822386 VIRIN: 230527-A-TF809-1000 Resolution: 6383x4121 Size: 0 B Location: FARKE, AL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF809 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kevin Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.