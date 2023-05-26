Sailors and Marines attend concert

230527-N-GR168-2016 LOS ANGELES (May 27, 2023) Sailors wait for tacos at a concert hosted by Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

