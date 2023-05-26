Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors and Marines attend concert [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors and Marines attend concert

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lyle Wilkie 

    Navy Region Southwest

    230527-N-GR168-2022 LOS ANGELES (May 27, 2023) A Sailor and Marines order tacos at a concert hosted by Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 23:54
    Photo ID: 7822256
    VIRIN: 230527-N-GR168-2022
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.14 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines attend concert [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors and Marines attend concert
    Sailors and Marines attend concert
    Sailors and Marines attend concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy Region Southwest
    CSG 9
    LAFW2023
    CBYC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT