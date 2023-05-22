Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Enjoy a Lunch at Ruby's [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Enjoy a Lunch at Ruby's

    BREA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division pose for a photo as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week in Brea, California, May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 23:45
    Photo ID: 7822249
    VIRIN: 230526-M-JW968-1095
    Resolution: 5935x3957
    Size: 9.49 MB
    Location: BREA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors Enjoy a Lunch at Ruby's [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Alize Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Sailors
    Marines
    Third Fleet
    LAFW2023
    LA Fleet Week 23

