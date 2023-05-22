U.S. Marines and Sailors participating in Los Angeles Fleet Week enter Ruby’s Diner for lunch as part of LA Fleet Week in Brea, California, May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 23:45 Photo ID: 7822245 VIRIN: 230526-M-JW968-1011 Resolution: 5627x3751 Size: 10.58 MB Location: BREA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors Enjoy a Lunch at Ruby's [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Alize Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.