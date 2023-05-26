U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal 3rd Class Jacob Kershner, attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Group 2, speaks with a child about a reconnaissance robot in Eisenhower Park as part of Fleet Week New York, May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7822067
|VIRIN:
|230527-N-QE928-1162
|Resolution:
|2240x3360
|Size:
|921.7 KB
|Location:
|EAST MEADOW, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York at Eisenhower Park [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT