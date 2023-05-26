Fleet Week New York at Eisenhower Park

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal 3rd Class Jacob Kershner, attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Group 2, speaks with a child about a reconnaissance robot in Eisenhower Park as part of Fleet Week New York, May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

