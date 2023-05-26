Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting

JEJU, Republic of Korea (May 23, 2023) Leadership from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy and Commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74 pose for a photo at Jeju Naval Base during the 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in Jeju, Republic of Korea, May 23. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Navy Public Affairs)

