JEJU, Republic of Korea (May 23, 2023) Leadership from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy and Commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74 pose for a photo at Jeju Naval Base during the 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in Jeju, Republic of Korea, May 23. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Navy Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 06:41
|Photo ID:
|7821721
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-NZ442-1005
|Resolution:
|2139x2509
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|JEJU, KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT