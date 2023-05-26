Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting

    JEJU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    JEJU, Republic of Korea (May 23, 2023) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74, speaks to members of the Republic of Korea Navy submarine force during the 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) roundtable discussion, May 23. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Navy Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 06:41
    Photo ID: 7821720
    VIRIN: 230523-N-NZ442-1001
    Resolution: 2597x1732
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: JEJU, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting
    Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KOREA
    ROK
    ALLIANCE
    SUBMARINE
    70 YEARS
    CSG 7
    SWCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT