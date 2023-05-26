Commander, Task Force 74 visits Republic of Korea for 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting

JEJU, Republic of Korea (May 23, 2023) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74, speaks to members of the Republic of Korea Navy submarine force during the 56th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) roundtable discussion, May 23. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Navy Public Affairs)
