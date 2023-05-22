Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 26, 2023) - Nile C. Kinnick High School held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Berkey Field. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

(U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

