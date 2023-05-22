Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation [Image 1 of 6]

    Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Rivera 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 26, 2023) - Nile C. Kinnick High School held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Berkey Field. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.
    (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 02:39
    Photo ID: 7821579
    VIRIN: 230526-N-QV265-1016
    Resolution: 2161x3229
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Erik Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation
    Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation
    Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation
    Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation
    Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation
    Kinnick High School Class of 2023 Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Kinnick High School
    CNRJ
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT