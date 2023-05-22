Wilmington Welcome Party During LAFW

Marine Band San Diego performs during the Wilmington Welcome Party at the Banning Museum as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW), May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

