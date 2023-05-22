Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wilmington Welcome Party During LAFW [Image 12 of 14]

    Wilmington Welcome Party During LAFW

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Rear Adm. Robb Chadwick, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, speaks during the Wilmington Welcome Party at the Banning Museum as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW), May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 00:27
    Photo ID: 7821529
    VIRIN: 230526-N-TR141-0289
    Resolution: 6205x4137
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wilmington Welcome Party During LAFW [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wilmington
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2023
    LAFleetWeek2023
    Banning Museum

