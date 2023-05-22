Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puerto Rico National Guardsmen support CENTAM Guard 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    Puerto Rico National Guardsmen support CENTAM Guard 2023

    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tomás Hernández (left), B Co. 777th Support Battalion, Puerto Rico National Guard, and Sgt. Keneth Galazar, crew chief with A Co. 1-169th Aviation Regiment, Puerto Rico National Guard, conduct safety checks on a UH-60 Blackhawk during phase two of exercise CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) at San Isidro Air Base in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 25, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 21:18
    Photo ID: 7821363
    VIRIN: 230525-A-JF826-1146
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guardsmen support CENTAM Guard 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Puerto Rico National Guardsmen support CENTAM Guard 2023
    Puerto Rico National Guardsmen support CENTAM Guard 2023
    Puerto Rico National Guardsmen support CENTAM Guard 2023
    Puerto Rico National Guardsmen support CENTAM Guard 2023
    Puerto Rico National Guardsmen support CENTAM Guard 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    U.S. Army South
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    U.S. Southern Command
    CENTAM Guardian
    CENTAM Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT