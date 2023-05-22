U.S. Army Sgt. Keneth Galazar, crew chief with A Co. 1-169th Aviation Regiment, Puerto Rico National Guard, prepares a UH-60 Blackhawk during phase two of exercise CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) at San Isidro Air Base in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 25, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 21:18 Photo ID: 7821362 VIRIN: 230525-A-JF826-1123 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.04 MB Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Puerto Rico National Guardsmen support CENTAM Guard 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.