Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors visit Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week. [Image 2 of 7]

    Sailors visit Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Hopper 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Arevalo Mendoza, assigned to the USS Ashland (LSD-48), talks to students at Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos W. Hopper/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 20:27
    Photo ID: 7821335
    VIRIN: 230526-N-HI746-1002
    Resolution: 5137x3425
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors visit Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week. [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors visit Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week.
    Sailors visit Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week.
    Sailors visit Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week.
    Sailors visit Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week.
    Sailors visit Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week.
    Sailors enjoy Fleet Week
    Marines enjoy LA Fleet Week 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    CSG9
    LAFW2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT