Sailors visit Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week.

LOS ANGELES (May 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Manny Maldonado, assigned to Navy Talent and Acquisitions group Southwest San Diego, talks to students at Brea Olinda High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos W. Hopper/Released)

