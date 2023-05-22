Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/12 Deactivation Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    1/12 Deactivation Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joseph L. Gill II, right, commanding officer, and 1st Sgt. Mark Albert, both with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, case the colors during the unit’s deactivation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 26, 2023. The deactivation is in accordance with Force Design 2030’s modernization efforts. The battalion has played a valuable role in setting conditions for the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, and future MLRs, to provide combat ready and lethal forces in the Indo-Pacific. 3d MLR and 12th Marines, which is scheduled to transition to an MLR in 2025, will provide ready and capable stand-in forces to the first island chain, bolstering the United States Indo-Pacific Command’s ability to support deterrence efforts and respond to potential crises with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 19:53
    This work, 1/12 Deactivation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Corps deactivates 1st Battalion, 12th Marines

    Deactivation Ceremony
    12th Marines
    MCBH
    1/12
    3d MLR

