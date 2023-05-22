U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joseph L. Gill II, commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, cases the colors during the unit’s deactivation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 26, 2023. The deactivation is in accordance with Force Design 2030’s modernization efforts. The battalion has played a valuable role in setting conditions for the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, and future MLRs, to provide combat ready and lethal forces in the Indo-Pacific. 3d MLR and 12th Marines, which is scheduled to transition to an MLR in 2025, will provide ready and capable stand-in forces to the first island chain, bolstering the United States Indo-Pacific Command’s ability to support deterrence efforts and respond to potential crises with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 19:53 Photo ID: 7821308 VIRIN: 230526-M-ET529-1491 Resolution: 5887x3925 Size: 5.59 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1/12 Deactivation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.