    Lt Col. Kelly F. Cook [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt Col. Kelly F. Cook

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2014

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Pictured on the bottom row, eighth in from left, Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Cook takes a group photo circa 1966 with other F-4C fighter pilots while at combat crew training in Arizona before deploying to DaNang, Vietnam. Cook served as the 366th Tactical Fighter Wing assistant director of operations until a night training mission Nov. 10, 1967, when his F-4C was shot down over North Vietnam and he was declared Missing in Action. (Submitted photo)

    Date Posted: 05.26.2023
    World War II, Korea and Vietnam War Vet, Kelly Cook remembered

