Lt Col. Kelly F. Cook

Pictured on the bottom row, eighth in from left, Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Cook takes a group photo circa 1966 with other F-4C fighter pilots while at combat crew training in Arizona before deploying to DaNang, Vietnam. Cook served as the 366th Tactical Fighter Wing assistant director of operations until a night training mission Nov. 10, 1967, when his F-4C was shot down over North Vietnam and he was declared Missing in Action. (Submitted photo)

