Pictured on the bottom row, eighth in from left, Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Cook takes a group photo circa 1966 with other F-4C fighter pilots while at combat crew training in Arizona before deploying to DaNang, Vietnam. Cook served as the 366th Tactical Fighter Wing assistant director of operations until a night training mission Nov. 10, 1967, when his F-4C was shot down over North Vietnam and he was declared Missing in Action. (Submitted photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7821218
|VIRIN:
|140911-F-X0230-0003
|Resolution:
|1922x1518
|Size:
|412.13 KB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Col. Kelly F. Cook [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
World War II, Korea and Vietnam War Vet, Kelly Cook remembered
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT