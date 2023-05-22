Pictured back row third from the left, Iowa Air National Guard 1st Lt. Kelly Cook with a group of 174th Fighter Squadron activated for the Korean War in Sioux City, Iowa, on April,1 1951.



First row: Lt. Sheldon Hanneman, Lt. Warren Nelson, Lt. Harold Taylor, Maj. John Bradley; Second row: Capt. Richard Baughn, Capt. Harry McGraw, Lt. Tommy Green, Lt. Jack Savage, Lt. Richard Sulzbach, Lt. Al Grier; Third row: Capt. Donald Forney, Lt. Richard Smith, Lt. Kelly Cook, Maj. M.W. McMillan, Capt. Don Oldis, Maj. Robert Ruby (Commander) Lt. Douglas Griggs, Lt. Richard Nurre. Pilots not pictured Lt. Lyle Steely, Lt. Paul Cook, Lt. Gordon Young, Lt. William Hart, Lt. Rober Olson, Lt. Melvin Scott, Lt. Glen De Munck, Capt. Gale Stevens. U.S. Air National Guard Photo/released

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2016 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 16:46 Photo ID: 7821217 VIRIN: 510414-Z-SC174-001 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 1.7 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1 Lt Kelly Cook 1951 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.