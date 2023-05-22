Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 Lt Kelly Cook 1951 [Image 2 of 3]

    1 Lt Kelly Cook 1951

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Pictured back row third from the left, Iowa Air National Guard 1st Lt. Kelly Cook with a group of 174th Fighter Squadron activated for the Korean War in Sioux City, Iowa, on April,1 1951.

    First row: Lt. Sheldon Hanneman, Lt. Warren Nelson, Lt. Harold Taylor, Maj. John Bradley; Second row: Capt. Richard Baughn, Capt. Harry McGraw, Lt. Tommy Green, Lt. Jack Savage, Lt. Richard Sulzbach, Lt. Al Grier; Third row: Capt. Donald Forney, Lt. Richard Smith, Lt. Kelly Cook, Maj. M.W. McMillan, Capt. Don Oldis, Maj. Robert Ruby (Commander) Lt. Douglas Griggs, Lt. Richard Nurre. Pilots not pictured Lt. Lyle Steely, Lt. Paul Cook, Lt. Gordon Young, Lt. William Hart, Lt. Rober Olson, Lt. Melvin Scott, Lt. Glen De Munck, Capt. Gale Stevens. U.S. Air National Guard Photo/released

    TAGS

    MIA
    Vietnam War
    Korean War
    World War II
    Kelly Cook
    1951

