    Emergency Managers SPEARS course [Image 3 of 3]

    Emergency Managers SPEARS course

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman Miles Chrisman 

    188th Wing

    An Emergency Management small team undertakes a land navigation portion of the SPEARS course, May 25, 2023, at Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, Ark. The Airmen must navigate to their target and evaluate any potential threats around an air field.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7821142
    VIRIN: 230525-Z-ML838-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Emergency Managers SPEARS course [Image 3 of 3], by AB Miles Chrisman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The future of Emergency Management is SPEARS

    Air National Guard, 188th Wing, Air Force, Arkansas National Guard, Emergency Managers, CBRN

