An Emergency Management small team undertakes a land navigation portion of the SPEARS course, May 25, 2023, at Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, Ark. The Airmen must navigate to their target and evaluate any potential threats around an air field.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7821142 VIRIN: 230525-Z-ML838-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency Managers SPEARS course [Image 3 of 3], by AB Miles Chrisman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.