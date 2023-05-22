Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Manager SPEARS course [Image 2 of 3]

    Emergency Manager SPEARS course

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    188th Wing

    Two members of an Emergency management small team discover and evaluate simulated unexploded ordinance May 25, 2023, at Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, Ark. The SPEARS students wearing MOP4 gear to simulate response to potential biological or chemical hazards present.

    Air National Guard, 188th Wing, Air Force, Arkansas National Guard, Emergency Managers, CBRN

