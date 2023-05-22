Two members of an Emergency management small team discover and evaluate simulated unexploded ordinance May 25, 2023, at Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, Ark. The SPEARS students wearing MOP4 gear to simulate response to potential biological or chemical hazards present.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7821141 VIRIN: 230525-Z-TR986-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 0 B Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency Manager SPEARS course [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.