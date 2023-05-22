Fleet Week New York 2023 Visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

Ens. Lyndsay Ballew is promoted to the rank of lieutenant junior grade at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum During Fleet Week New York May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rylin Paul)

