    Fleet Week New York 2023 Visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum [Image 2 of 3]

    Fleet Week New York 2023 Visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Ens. Lyndsay Ballew is promoted to the rank of lieutenant junior grade at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum During Fleet Week New York May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rylin Paul)

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023 Visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

