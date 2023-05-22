Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Staff of the Army hosts the IPPS-AR3 Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    Chief of Staff of the Army hosts the IPPS-AR3 Award Ceremony

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville, hosts the IPPS-AR3 award ceremony at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer, Va., on May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 09:37
    Photo ID: 7820362
    VIRIN: 230523-A-EN202-0016
    Resolution: 4800x6000
    Size: 19.02 MB
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Chief of Staff of the Army hosts the IPPS-AR3 Award Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awards
    Chief of Staff
    Conmy Hall
    Gen McConville

