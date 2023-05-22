U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar

A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew overflies Guam as U.S. Coast Guard crews in Guam continue assessments and reconstitution efforts on May 25, 2023, after Typhoon Mawar devastated the island. Crews are working to resume operations and reopen the ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

