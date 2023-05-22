Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.25.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew overflies Guam as U.S. Coast Guard crews in Guam continue assessments and reconstitution efforts on May 25, 2023, after Typhoon Mawar devastated the island. Crews are working to resume operations and reopen the ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

