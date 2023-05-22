U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar

The crew of an U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 overflies Guam on May 25, 2023, as U.S. Coast Guard crews in Guam continue assessments and reconstitution efforts after Typhoon Mawar devastated the island. Crews are working to resume operations and reopen the ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Christine Igisomar)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 Location: GU