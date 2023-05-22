Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Band Performs Spring Concert [Image 7 of 9]

    III MEF Band Performs Spring Concert

    URASOE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Erik Wright, a saxophone player with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, performs a solo during a spring concert at Tedako Hall, Urasoe, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2023. The III MEF Band was joined by members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade Band and the Southwestern Air Defense Force Band for their annual concert featuring the inaugural performance of the Boston Brass in Okinawa. The III MEF Band performs in over 300 commitments per year including parades, military and civilian ceremonies, formal concerts, Marine Corps Birthday Balls, and worldwide marching and concert festivals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

