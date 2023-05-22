III MEF Band Performs Spring Concert

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua W. Waldie, an enlisted conductor with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, conducts the band during a spring concert at Tedako Hall, Urasoe, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2023. The III MEF Band was joined by members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade Band and the Southwestern Air Defense Force Band for their annual concert featuring the inaugural performance of the Boston Brass in Okinawa. The III MEF Band performs in over 300 commitments per year including parades, military and civilian ceremonies, formal concerts, Marine Corps Birthday Balls, and worldwide marching and concert festivals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

