Kadena hosts TCCOR discussion

U.S. Air Force Capt. William Hanson, 18th Operation Support Squadron weather flight commander, discusses weather patterns of tropical storms during a Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness discussion at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2023. The discussion was aimed toward walking through the steps of TCCOR readiness and the actions different agencies undertake when a tropical storm is heading toward Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

