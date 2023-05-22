Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena hosts TCCOR discussion [Image 1 of 4]

    Kadena hosts TCCOR discussion

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Alexander Kipp, 18th Wing Plans and Programs deputy chief, hosts a discussion regarding the process of Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2023. U.S. military leaders from across Okinawa gathered to discuss steps to prepare their members in the case of a typhoon approaching the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Kadena hosts TCCOR discussion [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

