Kadena hosts TCCOR discussion

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alexander Kipp, 18th Wing Plans and Programs deputy chief, hosts a discussion regarding the process of Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2023. U.S. military leaders from across Okinawa gathered to discuss steps to prepare their members in the case of a typhoon approaching the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

