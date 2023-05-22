British Soldiers pose for a photo following the Area Support Group – Kuwait, Memorial Day Ceremony, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 23, 2023. The group posed following the event, which included participants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The standing room only space was filled with service members from the United States, Kuwait, Canada, Australia, Britain, France, and Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 23:11
|Photo ID:
|7819690
|VIRIN:
|230525-D-VN697-495
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
