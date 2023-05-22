Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    British Soldiers pose for a photo following the Area Support Group – Kuwait, Memorial Day Ceremony, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 23, 2023. The group posed following the event, which included participants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The standing room only space was filled with service members from the United States, Kuwait, Canada, Australia, Britain, France, and Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

