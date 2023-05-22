Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    A joint color guard stands ready for a Memorial Day Ceremony to begin at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 23, 2023. The event also included a joint choir, and it was attended by service members from the United States, Kuwait, Canada, Australia, Britain, France, and Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 23:10
    Photo ID: 7819686
    VIRIN: 230525-D-VN697-192
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony
    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony
    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony
    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony
    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT