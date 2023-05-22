ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony

A joint color guard stands ready for a Memorial Day Ceremony to begin at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 23, 2023. The event also included a joint choir, and it was attended by service members from the United States, Kuwait, Canada, Australia, Britain, France, and Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

