U.S. Marines and Sailors pose for a photo at the Women’s Military Panel: An Insider View of Women in the Military at New York University during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 25, 2023. FWNY 2023 provides an opportunity for the American public to meet Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen and see first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Enos Jimenez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 20:48 Photo ID: 7819546 VIRIN: 230525-M-BP922-2156 Resolution: 6099x4068 Size: 2.96 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Military Panel: An Insider’s View of Women in the Military [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.