    Women's Military Panel: An Insider’s View of Women in the Military [Image 1 of 3]

    Women's Military Panel: An Insider’s View of Women in the Military

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Enos Jimenez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Alison Thompson, senior military advisor to the secretary of the Navy, speaks at the Women’s Military Panel: An Insider View of Women in the Military at New York University during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 25, 2023. FWNY 2023 provides an opportunity for the American public to meet Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen and see first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Enos Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    USMC
    Women
    FWNY2023

