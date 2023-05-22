USS Shiloh Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Greer, from Beaumont, Texas, observes an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, aboard the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

