USS Shiloh Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2023) Seaman Daniel Savinis, from Anchorage, Alaska, and Seaman James Williams, from Eskridge, Kansas, present chocks and chains to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, aboard the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
