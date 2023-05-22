80th Anniversary Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, unveils the Travis Air Force Base 80th anniversary logo with community leaders during a ceremony at Travis AFB, California, May 25, 2023. The base is home to a variety of units that provide airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and contingency response support to U.S. forces around the world. (Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 18:28
|Photo ID:
|7819360
|VIRIN:
|230525-F-BS362-707
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
