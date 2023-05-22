Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    80th Anniversary Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    60th Air Mobility Wing leadership unveils the Travis Air Force Base 80th anniversary logo with community leaders during a ceremony at Travis AFB, California, May 25, 2023. The base is home to a variety of units that provide airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and contingency response support to U.S. forces around the world. (Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 18:28
    80th Anniversary
    Travis Air Force Base
    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

