80th Anniversary Ceremony

60th Air Mobility Wing leadership unveils the Travis Air Force Base 80th anniversary logo with community leaders during a ceremony at Travis AFB, California, May 25, 2023. The base is home to a variety of units that provide airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and contingency response support to U.S. forces around the world. (Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

