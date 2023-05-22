Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lein Speaks at HIMMS 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Lein Speaks at HIMMS 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Robbie Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    While attending the annual Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society conference held in Chicago, Illinois on April 19 as a speaker, Dr. Brian Lein, assistant director for health care administration for the Defense Health Agency, is interviewed for a segment on HIMSS TV.

    Lein speaks at HIMMS 2023
    Lein Speaks at HIMMS 2023

    DHA Senior Leader: &lsquo;Virtual First&rsquo; is the Future of Military Health System

    HIMMS 2023

