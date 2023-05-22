Dr. Brian Lein, assistant director for health care administration for the Defense Health Agency, talks about using technology to connect to patients anywhere at any time at the annual Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society conference held in Chicago, Illinois in April.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 15:18
|Photo ID:
|7818358
|VIRIN:
|230418-O-VO263-047
|Resolution:
|2975x1658
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lein speaks at HIMMS 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DHA Senior Leader: ‘Virtual First’ is the Future of Military Health System
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT