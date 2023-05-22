Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culmination of Sword Athena 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Culmination of Sword Athena 2023

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Sword Athena volunteers from across Air Combat Command presented proposed solutions on female and family centric readiness barriers to U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of ACC (COMACC) at the conclusion of the fourth annual Sword Athena workshop at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, 22 May 2023. Kelly provided support and feedback to each of the Mission area working groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 12:16
    Photo ID: 7817698
    VIRIN: 230522-F-JG883-1035
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 
