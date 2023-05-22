Culmination of Sword Athena 2023

Sword Athena volunteers from across Air Combat Command presented proposed solutions on female and family centric readiness barriers to U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of ACC (COMACC) at the conclusion of the fourth annual Sword Athena workshop at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, 22 May 2023. Major Solange Douglass of the Workplace and Training MAWG, shared her story during her presentation of her historic need to use her car as a space to pump while breast-feeding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

