    FORCM Haka Visits NASWI [Image 2 of 3]

    FORCM Haka Visits NASWI

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230524-N-AN659-2001 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (May 24, 2023) — Force Master Chief Jason Haka, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), speaks to Cmdr. Kevin Harrington, Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ in Harrington’s office at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Washington, May 24, 2023. Haka visited commands stationed at NAS Whidbey Island to talk to leaders and Sailors about operational readiness, improving themselves as Sailors and their quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    This work, FORCM Haka Visits NASWI [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

