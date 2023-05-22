230524-N-AN659-2002 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (May 24, 2023) — Force Master Chief Jason Haka, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), speaks to Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Washington, May 24, 2023. Haka visited commands stationed at NAS Whidbey Island to talk to leaders and Sailors about operational readiness, improving themselves as Sailors and their quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 12:17 Photo ID: 7817679 VIRIN: 230524-N-AN659-2002 Resolution: 2048x1368 Size: 0 B Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORCM Haka Visits NASWI [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.