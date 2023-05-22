New York National Guard marks Memorial Day

New York Army National Guard Major General Michele Natali, left, the assistant adjutant general, Army; and New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Hewson, the senior enlisted advisor for the New York Air National Guard, salute following the presentation of a wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on May 25, 2023. The names of 12 members of the New York Military Forces and civilian employees of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs who have died in the past year were also read during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Eric Durr)

