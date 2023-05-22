Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard marks Memorial Day [Image 2 of 4]

    New York National Guard marks Memorial Day

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Major General Michele Natali, the assistant adjutant general, Army; speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on May 25, 2023. The names of 12 members of the New York Military Forces and civilian employees of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs who have died in the past year were also read during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Eric Durr)

