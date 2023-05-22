Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conducting baggage detail ops [Image 9 of 9]

    Conducting baggage detail ops

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Devlin Drew  

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Alpha Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard conduct baggage detail operations en route to Fort Polk, Louisiana, in support of the 44th IBCT's rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, May 21, 2023. Nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers will be assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Devlin Drew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 10:37
    Photo ID: 7817419
    VIRIN: 230521-Z-GB389-038
    Resolution: 5603x3735
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conducting baggage detail ops [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Devlin Drew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    NJARNG
    250th BSB
    44ibct

